BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 Concordia Healthcare Corp
* Concordia Healthcare Corp. Announces name change to Concordia International Corp. And comments on Brexit's impact on the company's business
* Depreciation of pound sterling relative to U.S. dollar does not impact company's ability to service its debt
* Depreciation of pound sterling relative to U.S. dollar does not impact company's ability to meet its earn-out obligations in 2016
* Beyond 2016, company will monitor its hedging needs
* Concordia healthcare corp says "operationally, our concordia international segment is continuing to perform as expected" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.