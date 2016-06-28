BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Expects to incur severance, benefits and related costs of about $8 million
* Says currently expects clinical trial and related development close down costs to range from $5 million to $7 million
* Says company expects related cash outlays to be paid during year ended December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
* Expects workforce restructuring to be substantially completed by July 15, 2016 ; to be fully completed by December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.