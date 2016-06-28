Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 28 Line Corp
* Sees IPO Of 35 mln shares of common stock in the form of shares or american depositary shares - SEC filing
* Line Corp sees IPO offering price of ADSs will be between $26.50 and $31.50, and IPO offering price of shares will be between ¥2,700 and ¥3,200 Source: (1.usa.gov/290d1m5 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)