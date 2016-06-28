(Specifies stake held by Campari after take over bid)

June 28 Societe Des Produits Marnier Lapostolle SA :

* Success of friendly take over bid from Gruppo Campari on Societe Des Produits Marnier Lapostolle shares

* Campari now hold 69.76 pct of the capital of Grand Marnier