Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 28 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Says the company and Maria&Donato make luxury handbags smart with NFC technology
* Two companies are integrating Thinfilm's NFC SpeedTap tags into Maria&Donato's exclusive handbag collections to battle counterfeiting and address growing concerns of fraud within broader luxury goods market Source text: bit.ly/29aLhO8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)