Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 28 Comptel Oyj :
* Says has received major order from Danish telecom operator for flowone fulfillment solution and services
* Deal amounts to 6.2 million euros ($6.86 million)
* Multi-year contract is continuation of long customer relationship between companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9034 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)