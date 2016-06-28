Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 28 Kapsch Trafficcom AG :
* Kapsch TrafficCom North America, a subsidiary of Kapsch TrafficCom AG, secures contract for next generation integrated transportation management system in Massachusetts, USA
* Has secured a four year, 10.4 million euro ($11.50 million) contract Source text - bit.ly/29aX27i Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)