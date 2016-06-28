June 28 Celyad SA :

* Announces results CHART-1 Phase III clinical trial evaluating c-cure cell therapy

* Statistically-significant difference on the primary endpoint was not reached

* Based on the positive subgroup analysis, Celyad will contact the European Medicines Agency concerning a marketing authorization application

* Primary endpoint was met (p=0.015) for a subset representing 60 pct of the population of the CHART-1 study

* Celyad will seek a partner to accelerate further development and commercialization of C-Cure

* Trading in celyad stock will be suspended on June 28, 2016, until the completion of the conference call scheduled at 2:00 pm CEST

* The study procedure was well tolerated with no safety concerns Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/29jOt8Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)