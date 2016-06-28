June 28 Celyad SA :
* Announces results CHART-1 Phase III clinical trial
evaluating c-cure cell therapy
* Statistically-significant difference on the primary
endpoint was not reached
* Based on the positive subgroup analysis, Celyad will
contact the European Medicines Agency concerning a marketing
authorization application
* Primary endpoint was met (p=0.015) for a subset
representing 60 pct of the population of the CHART-1 study
* Celyad will seek a partner to accelerate further
development and commercialization of C-Cure
* Trading in celyad stock will be suspended on June 28,
2016, until the completion of the conference call scheduled at
2:00 pm CEST
* The study procedure was well tolerated with no safety
concerns
