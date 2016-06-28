UPDATE 2-Shell outstrips Exxon on profit, cashflow seen signalling revival
* Cashflow up by 69 percent in fourth quarter (Recasts, adds shares, quotes, details)
June 28 BIOX Corp
* BIOX and World Energy announce joint venture to acquire and operate 90 million USG biodiesel facility in Houston
* Each company has committed US$10 million to World Energy BIOX Biofuels joint venture
* BIOX has secured a funding commitment from a group of its existing shareholders
* BIOX Corp Says plant commissioning and start up will ramp up over Q3 of year
* BIOX Corp says plant acquisition is scheduled to close by end of June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cashflow up by 69 percent in fourth quarter (Recasts, adds shares, quotes, details)
* Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co