June 28 National Storage Affiliates Trust
* National Storage Affiliates Trust announces planned
acquisition of 29 self storage properties totaling approximately
$190 million
* Aggregate consideration of approximately $190 million
* Acquisitions are expected to be funded by combination of
$187 million of cash, $3 million of operating partnership equity
* Expects 28 properties will be acquired by NSA in
off-market third-party transactions
* Expects one property will be acquired by NSA from a
participating regional operator ("PRO")
