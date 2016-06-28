UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 28 Gurktaler AG :
* FY operating profit (EBIT) is -0.3 million euros after -0.2 million euros year ago
* FY consolidated net result amounts in total 1.2 million euros ($1.33 million) after -0.9 million euros in the previous year
* Will propose dividend of 0.08 euro per eligible share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources