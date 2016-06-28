BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Results from Phase 2 exploratory clinical study support continued development of ganaxolone in fragile x syndrome
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc says primary endpoint of study was not met
* Results support anxiolytic effect of ganaxolone, provide strong rationale for marinus to advance clinical development of ganaxolone in anxious fxs patients
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc says ganaxolone was generally safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events (aes) reported
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc says five patients discontinued study due to adverse events, four during treatment with ganaxolone and one during placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.