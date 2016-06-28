BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 Johnson Controls Inc
* Johnson Controls Inc says Adient takes first steps to secure capital structure
* Says Adient, business it plans to spin off in October, is initiating discussions with lenders
* Adient is targeting $3.5 billion in gross debt, consisting of $2 billion in bonds and a $1.5 billion five-year term loan
* In addition, Adient is targeting a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.