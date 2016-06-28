June 28 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II announces agreement in principle with trilantic north america to purchase up to $200 million of common stock and postponement of special meeting of stockholders

* Will postpone its special meeting of stockholders to approve business combination from June 29, 2016 to July 21, 2016

* Net proceeds from trilantic north america's purchase from hcac are anticipated to be used to fund any stockholder redemptions

* Net proceeds to also finance a portion of cash merger consideration to be paid to usi's stockholders in business combination