BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 Celyad SA :
* Says study has not succeeded - conf call
* Says with p-value witnessed optimistic that a partner will take this further in the U.S. - conf call
* Says some of the elements reached a statistical significance while others have not - conf call
* Says there are companies that have expressed interested to partner with us after the data has been released - conf call
* Says there is no certainty to get EMA authorization - conf call
* Says they will not progress in a second trial without a partner - conf call
* Says will look for partners in Europe as well - conf call
* Says not sure when partnership will materialize; can be before during or after discussions with EMA - conf call
* Says plans to partner to commercialize the product if EMA approval - conf call
* Says if no partner by the time of EMA approval will look into potentially spinning off product to commercialize product in seperate entity - conf call
* Says expects EMA guidance in the next 3-4 months - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.