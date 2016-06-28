BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings reported NAV of $18.15 per share as of Jan. 31
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
June 28 McKesson Corp
* McKesson and Change Healthcare to form new healthcare information technology company
* Says new entity to combine majority of McKesson Technology Solutions and Change Healthcare into separate company
* McKesson and Change Healthcare will own approximately 70% and 30%, respectively, of new company
* Announced today that it will explore strategic alternatives for its EIS division
* New company will be jointly governed by McKesson, Change Healthcare and is expected to generate in excess of $150 million in annual synergies by second year
* New company has received commitments for $6.1 billion of funded debt related to this transaction
* McKesson and Change Healthcare will receive cash proceeds of approximately $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion following close of transaction
* Expected to generate in excess of $150 million in annual synergies by second year following close of transaction
* Says Relayhealth Pharmacy and its Enterprise Information Solutions (EIS) division, which will be retained by mckesson
* Says change healthcare will contribute all of its businesses to new company
* John H. Hammergren will serve as chairman, Neil De Crescenzo will serve as chief executive officer
* Agreement provides that mckesson and change healthcare will take steps to launch an ipo in months following close of transaction
* McKesson will own approximately 70% of new company, with remaining equity stake held by change healthcare stockholders
* Agreement provides that co, change healthcare will take steps to launch an IPO in months following close of transaction
* Thereafter, McKesson expects to exit its investment in new company in a "tax-efficient manner" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.