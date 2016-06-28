June 28 North Media A/S

* North Media Aviser A/S restructures Søndagsavisen to restore profitability and to be in a stronger position in the new media market

* Restructuring will reduce costs by about 20 million Danish crowns ($3 million)

* Says restructuring will result in special cost items of about 8 million crowns in 2016

* As part of the restructuring of Søndagsavisen, expectations are that 25-30 jobs will be cut

* Unchanged earnings expectations for FY 2016

* Still sees group revenue between 865 million - 915 million crowns and EBIT ex-items between a negative 25 million and negative 55 million crowns

* In May 2016, North Media Aviser divested six local editions of Søndagsavisen and its equity interest in A/S Vestsjællandske Distriktsblade to Sjællandske Medier

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7137 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)