BRIEF-MC-Link enters partnership with BB Tech Group
* MC-Link and BB Tech Group in partnership for the distribution of telematic and ICT services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 28 North Media A/S
* North Media Aviser A/S restructures Søndagsavisen to restore profitability and to be in a stronger position in the new media market
* Restructuring will reduce costs by about 20 million Danish crowns ($3 million)
* Says restructuring will result in special cost items of about 8 million crowns in 2016
* As part of the restructuring of Søndagsavisen, expectations are that 25-30 jobs will be cut
* Unchanged earnings expectations for FY 2016
* Still sees group revenue between 865 million - 915 million crowns and EBIT ex-items between a negative 25 million and negative 55 million crowns
* In May 2016, North Media Aviser divested six local editions of Søndagsavisen and its equity interest in A/S Vestsjællandske Distriktsblade to Sjællandske Medier
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7137 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MC-Link and BB Tech Group in partnership for the distribution of telematic and ICT services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Feb 2 Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.
* Says it orders equipment for T$500.4 million ($16.09 million) from Towa Corporation