June 28 XBiotech Inc

* XBiotech signs agreement with Megapharm to market xilonix in Israel

* XBiotech Inc says under terms of agreement, Megapharm will pay XBiotech an undisclosed upfront fee

* In addition, upon approval, Megapharm will purchase xilonix from XBiotech at a supply price that is based on a percentage of net sales of product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)