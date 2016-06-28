BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 XBiotech Inc
* XBiotech signs agreement with Megapharm to market xilonix in Israel
* XBiotech Inc says under terms of agreement, Megapharm will pay XBiotech an undisclosed upfront fee
* In addition, upon approval, Megapharm will purchase xilonix from XBiotech at a supply price that is based on a percentage of net sales of product
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.