BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 Cancana Resources Corp
* Cancana JV enters into contract to construct 50,000 tonne pilot processing plant
* Pilot processing plant will be located at Jaburi site and is expected to commence operations in early 2017
* Total cost of pilot processing plant is expected to be about C$4.1 million
* Pilot processing plant will be funded by contributions from joint venture partners in accordance with BMC shareholders agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.