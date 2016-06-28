German savings bank chief calls for exit from expansive ECB policy
BERLIN, Feb 2 The head of Germany's savings bank association called on Thursday for the first steps to be taken to exit the European Central Bank's expansionary monetary policy.
June 28 Lauren Peso Polska SA :
* Enigma FIZ AN buys 3.0 million shares representing 4.51 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prosecutors look into Boerse-LSE talks before purchase (Adds quote, further details)
ATHENS, Feb 2 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 200 million euros to 46.3 billion euros ($49.98 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.