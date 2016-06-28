BRIEF-Ensign Group acquires Texas healthcare campus
* Ensign Group Inc - Acquisition was effective February 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanofi sounding out Medivation shareholders as it prepares to raise bid- CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.