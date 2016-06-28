BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 Biox Corp :
* Biox and World Energy announce joint venture to acquire and operate 90 million USG biodiesel facility in Houston
* Each company has committed US$10 million to World Energy biox biofuels joint venture
* Plant commissioning and start-up will ramp up over Q3 of year
* Announced a 50/50 joint venture to acquire and operate 90 million U.S. gallon (341 million litre) biodiesel production facility in Houston, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
