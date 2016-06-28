UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca faces falling profit while awaits key drug data
* All eyes on mid-year results from lung cancer trial (Adds shares, further details on cancer drug competition)
June 28 Ab-Biotics SA :
* To run a capital hike of up to 5 million euros ($5.5 million) issuing 3.1 million new shares at 1.60 euro per share (0.05 euro nominal value plus share premium)
* Says shareholders can obtain 8 new shares for every 23 pre-emptive rights held
* To take a short term loan of 0.7 million euros due Oct. 31 2016 from board members and executives
Source text: bit.ly/294LMtX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* All eyes on mid-year results from lung cancer trial (Adds shares, further details on cancer drug competition)
* Initial public offering to raise up to 100 mln stg to support opportunities in healthcare and life science
Feb 2 Drugmaker Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen made the following comments during a call with journalists: