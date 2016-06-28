German savings bank chief calls for exit from expansive ECB policy
BERLIN, Feb 2 The head of Germany's savings bank association called on Thursday for the first steps to be taken to exit the European Central Bank's expansionary monetary policy.
June 28 African Bank Ltd
* Total comprehensive loss for 6 mths to march 31 2.78 billion rand versus 5.89 billion rand year ago
* Income from operations for 6 mths to march 31 6.22 billion rand versus 7.73 billion rand
* Credit impairment charge for 6 mths to march 31 of 5.42 billion rand versus 8.54 billion rand year ago Source text for Eikon:
* Prosecutors look into Boerse-LSE talks before purchase (Adds quote, further details)
ATHENS, Feb 2 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 200 million euros to 46.3 billion euros ($49.98 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.