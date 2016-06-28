BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings reported NAV of $18.15 per share as of Jan. 31
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
June 28 Elbit Imaging Ltd :
* Elbit Imaging announces its subsidiary, Plaza Centers, has signed an agreement for the sale of residential plot in lodz, poland
* Deal for EUR 2.4 million
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.