Brazil's Bradesco misses profit estimates as interest income falls
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a heavy impairment on the value of financial assets drove down interest income.
June 28 Nordstrom Inc :
* Trunk Club to close Goose Island facility, integrate operations into Nordstrom Fulfillment Network
* Co, Trunk Club announced plans to close Trunk Club Fulfillment Center located on Goose Island in Chicago, Illinois
* Goose Island facility will transition to its close by august 2017
* Goose island closure will impact about 250 full- and part-time employees
* Trunk club to integrate operations into Nordstrom network of fulfillment and distribution centers, located across United States
* Integrating rest of Trunk Club business into Nordstrom Network will begin at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.