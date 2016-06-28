June 28 Cintas Corp:

* On June 23, 2016, co's wholly-owned unit entered into a seventh amendment agreement with Keybank National Association - SEC filing

* Pursuant to terms of seventh amendment, maturity date of credit agreement has been extended from May 28, 2019 to June 22, 2021

* As per amendment, total revolving commitment of lenders under credit agreement has been increased from $300 million to $450 million Source text (1.usa.gov/294066X) Further company coverage: