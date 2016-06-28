Brazil's Bradesco misses profit estimates as interest income falls
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a heavy impairment on the value of financial assets drove down interest income.
June 28 Brightpath Early Learning Inc :
* Brightpath to increase total capacity by 41% by entering into a transformative agreement to acquire 20 peekaboo child care centres in Ontario
* Brightpath will pay approximately $22 million
* Brightpath Early Learning Inc says credit facility's authorized limit will increase from $42 million to $62.5 million
* Business being acquired also holds franchise agreements with 11 affiliate centres
* Brightpath early learning inc says transaction is fully financed through bank credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a heavy impairment on the value of financial assets drove down interest income.
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.