June 28 Brightpath Early Learning Inc :

* Brightpath to increase total capacity by 41% by entering into a transformative agreement to acquire 20 peekaboo child care centres in Ontario

* Brightpath will pay approximately $22 million

* Brightpath Early Learning Inc says credit facility's authorized limit will increase from $42 million to $62.5 million

* Business being acquired also holds franchise agreements with 11 affiliate centres

* Brightpath early learning inc says transaction is fully financed through bank credit facility