Brazil's Bradesco misses profit estimates as interest income falls
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a heavy impairment on the value of financial assets drove down interest income.
June 28 Hemostemix Inc :
* Criterium notified co it has terminated master services agreement dated June 7, 2014 relating to clinical research services
* Hemostemix is placing a temporary hold on enrollment for its phase 2 clinical trials in canada and south africa
* Criterium will no longer be providing any services for hemostemix phase 2 clinical trials
* Currently evaluating its options as to how it will continue with clinical trials and to ensure patient follow up
* Hemostemix has made decision to temporarily cease enrolling any new patients into trial
* With respect to previously announced private placement financing, Hemostemix announces financing is proceeding
* Structure of offering may be amended to include a combination of equity and debt
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.