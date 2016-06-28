June 28 Federal National Mortgage Association:

* Fannie Mae's book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 0.1 percent in May

* Fannie Mae's gross mortgage portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 32 percent in May

* Fannie Mae's completed 6,552 loan modifications in May

* Conventional single-family serious delinquency rate down 2 basis points to 1.38% in may; multifamily serious delinquency rate was 0.05% in May