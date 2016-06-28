UPDATE 1-Glencore sticks with 2017 production targets
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
June 28 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 2.5% in may
* Total number of single-family loan modifications were 3,286 in May 2016 and 17,883 for the five months ended May 31, 2016
* Aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of mortgage -related investments portfolio decreased by approximately $7.5 billion in may
* Freddie Mac mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 5.7% in May
* Single-family serious delinquency rate down from 1.15% in april to 1.11% in May; multifamily delinquency rate down from 0.04% in April to 0.02% in May
* Single-family refinance-loan purchase, guarantee volume of $16.8 billion in may representing 53% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases
* Relief refinance mortgages comprised approximately 7% of total single-family refinance volume during May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.