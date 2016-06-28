June 28 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 2.5% in may

* Total number of single-family loan modifications were 3,286 in May 2016 and 17,883 for the five months ended May 31, 2016

* Aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of mortgage -related investments portfolio decreased by approximately $7.5 billion in may

* Freddie Mac mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 5.7% in May

* Single-family serious delinquency rate down from 1.15% in april to 1.11% in May; multifamily delinquency rate down from 0.04% in April to 0.02% in May

* Single-family refinance-loan purchase, guarantee volume of $16.8 billion in may representing 53% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases

* Relief refinance mortgages comprised approximately 7% of total single-family refinance volume during May