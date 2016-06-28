June 28 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

* On June 22, entered credit agreements for financing of first and second edge-class ships for celebrity cruises

* Maximum amount of each facility is equal to US dollar equivalent of 80% of vessel purchase price

* Maximum facility amount with US dollar equivalent of vessel purchase price also includes 100% of premium payable to coface