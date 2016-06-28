BRIEF-Novo Nordisk CEO: We are not concerned about Trump
Feb 2 Drugmaker Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen made the following comments during a call with journalists:
June 28 Sinocare Inc :
* Trividia Health Inc initiates voluntary recall of certain lots of TRUEread, TRUEbalance, TRUEtrack & TRUEtest blood glucose test strips
* Has notified U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) of the voluntary product recall to quickly resolve the matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 Drugmaker Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen made the following comments during a call with journalists:
* Has signed second distribution agreement with Galla Dental, this time for sale in Singapore through its sister company SA Dental Supply
* Strengthens its intellectual property protection for the Spinejack in Asia