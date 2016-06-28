June 28 Sinocare Inc :

* Trividia Health Inc initiates voluntary recall of certain lots of TRUEread, TRUEbalance, TRUEtrack & TRUEtest blood glucose test strips

* Has notified U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) of the voluntary product recall to quickly resolve the matter