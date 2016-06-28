BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
June 28 Gymboree Corp :
* Gymboree agrees to sell Play & Music business to ZEAVION
* Gymboree will receive $127.5 million in cash proceeds from ZEAVION, approximately $80 million net of estimated taxes
* Gymboree Corp says ZEAVION will own entire global Play & Music business, including its central operations and centers in North America
* Gymboree Corp says ZEAVION has also agreed to acquire intellectual property of Play & Music's curriculum and certain related trademarks
* If closing does not occur by mid-July, Gymboree has right to terminate definitive agreements and retain a $20 million nonrefundable deposit
* Gymboree Corporation's global apparel business and related retail brands are not part of transaction
* Gymboree Corporation's global apparel business and related retail brands are not part of transaction
* Expects to finance the possible transaction through a combination of cash and debt
* Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson in deal that could be worth more than $15 billion- source