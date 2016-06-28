June 28 Gymboree Corp :

* Gymboree agrees to sell Play & Music business to ZEAVION

* Gymboree will receive $127.5 million in cash proceeds from ZEAVION, approximately $80 million net of estimated taxes

* Gymboree Corp says ZEAVION will own entire global Play & Music business, including its central operations and centers in North America

* Gymboree Corp says ZEAVION has also agreed to acquire intellectual property of Play & Music's curriculum and certain related trademarks

* If closing does not occur by mid-July, Gymboree has right to terminate definitive agreements and retain a $20 million nonrefundable deposit

* Gymboree Corporation's global apparel business and related retail brands are not part of transaction