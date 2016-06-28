June 28 M/I Homes Inc

* On June 24, 2016, M/I Financial LLC entered into a second amended and restated mortgage warehousing agreement - SEC Filing

* Maturity date was extended from June 24, 2016 to June 23, 2017

* m/i homes inc says minimum tangible net worth covenant was increased from $11 million to $12.5 million

* Maximum amount of borrowing availability was increased from $110 million to $150 million from Sept 25 to Oct 15

* Minimum liquidity covenant was increased from $5.5 million to $6.3 million as per amendment

* Maximum amount of borrowing availability was increased from $110 million to $150 million also for period from December 15, 2016 to Feb 2, 2017

* Maximum amount of borrowing availability was increased from $110 million to $125 million at all other times Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/291VF9d) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)