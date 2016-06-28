Energean choses TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli gas fields
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
June 28 M/I Homes Inc
* On June 24, 2016, M/I Financial LLC entered into a second amended and restated mortgage warehousing agreement - SEC Filing
* Maturity date was extended from June 24, 2016 to June 23, 2017
* m/i homes inc says minimum tangible net worth covenant was increased from $11 million to $12.5 million
* Maximum amount of borrowing availability was increased from $110 million to $150 million from Sept 25 to Oct 15
* Minimum liquidity covenant was increased from $5.5 million to $6.3 million as per amendment
* Maximum amount of borrowing availability was increased from $110 million to $150 million also for period from December 15, 2016 to Feb 2, 2017
* Maximum amount of borrowing availability was increased from $110 million to $125 million at all other times Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/291VF9d) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
* Ceo says discussions with idea ongoing, but nothing to say today
LONDON, Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell's profits were lower than forecast in the last quarter of 2016 due to an unexpected charge relating to foreign exchange moves, but it was still ahead of its larger U.S. rival Exxon Mobil.