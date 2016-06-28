June 28 Coca-Cola Co
* In accordance with law, products containing GMO
ingredients will have required language printed on label or on
stickers
* To avoid multiple labeling changes, some lower-volume
brands and packages within broad portfolio could be temporarily
unavailable in vermont
* Many of the beverages like Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coke
Zero will continue to be widely available
* Making a "good faith effort" to ensure all beverages in
marketplace are compliant with the new vermont GMO labeling law
