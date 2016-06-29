June 28 Moody's:
* Moody's: Macao's AA3 rating reflects its slowing growth
path and strong fiscal buffers
* Macao's credit profile remains very strong in comparison
with the majority of Moody's
* Moody's: Macao's fiscal balance should remain in surplus
at least until 2017
* Rated sovereigns
* Negative outlook on rating reflects uncertainties around
future growth, related policy responses
* Moody's: Macao's economic output will likely contract in
2016 and 2017
* Macao's rating also reflects credit challenges stemming
from a sharp slowdown in economic growth and a narrowly
diversified economy
Source text: (bit.ly/291znbl)
