BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago
June 29 Gam Holding AG :
* Announces acquisition of Cantab Capital Partners and launches GAM systematic investment platform
* Closing expected in H2 2016
* Purchase price consists of an upfront cash payment of USD 217 million and deferred consideration based on future management fee revenues
* Cantab partners retaining a 40 pct interest in future performance fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data helped to support Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Sunday while a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar dampened trading in Doha.
* Union National Bank Egypt applies for listing of issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1.34 billion from EGP 1.27 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2jOhcLA) Further company coverage: