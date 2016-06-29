June 29 Gam Holding AG :

* Announces acquisition of Cantab Capital Partners and launches GAM systematic investment platform

* Closing expected in H2 2016

* Purchase price consists of an upfront cash payment of USD 217 million and deferred consideration based on future management fee revenues

* Cantab partners retaining a 40 pct interest in future performance fees