June 29 Helvetia Holding AG :

* Helvetia group CEO Stefan Loacker hands over to Philipp Gmuer

* Stefan Loacker is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Helvetia Group by August 31, 2016

* As of September 1, 2016, management of Helvetia Group will be in hands of Philipp Gmuer