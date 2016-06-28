UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca faces falling profit while awaits key drug data
* All eyes on mid-year results from lung cancer trial (Adds shares, further details on cancer drug competition)
June 28 Egalet Corp
* Egalet announces FDA advisory committee meeting will take place August 4, 2016 for lead abuse-deterrent candidate ARYMO ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets
* FDA prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) goal date for a decision is October 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* All eyes on mid-year results from lung cancer trial (Adds shares, further details on cancer drug competition)
* Initial public offering to raise up to 100 mln stg to support opportunities in healthcare and life science
Feb 2 Drugmaker Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen made the following comments during a call with journalists: