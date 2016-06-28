June 28 Monsanto Co

* Monsanto and targetgene announce agreement on gene-editing technology to advance global agriculture innovation

* Co has been granted an exclusive license to targetgene's novel and proprietary "tgee" platform to deliver continuous improvements in agriculture

* Monsanto has also established an equity position in private israel-based company.

