BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 Monsanto Co
* Monsanto and targetgene announce agreement on gene-editing technology to advance global agriculture innovation
* Co has been granted an exclusive license to targetgene's novel and proprietary "tgee" platform to deliver continuous improvements in agriculture
* Monsanto has also established an equity position in private israel-based company.
* Additional terms of agreement were not disclosed.
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.