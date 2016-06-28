June 28 Monsanto Co :

* Monsanto and Nomad Bioscience announce collaboration on gene-editing research for next-generation agriculture solutions

* Says additional details of agreement were not disclosed

* Agreement includes a 3 year research project, during which scientists at Nomad will continue to expand applicability of their technology

* Has obtained rights to apply Nomad's proprietary technology to its genome-editing projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: