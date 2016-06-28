June 28 Universal American Corp

* Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe X Lp Dissolves Stake In Universal American Corp As Of June 27 - Sec filing

* Welsh carson anderson & stowe x lp had previously reported a stake of 8.5 percent in universal american as of june 21 Source : 1.usa.gov/292iAWZ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)