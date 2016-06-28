UPDATE 1-Prosecutors investigate Deutsche Boerse CEO for alleged insider trading
* Prosecutors look into Boerse-LSE talks before purchase (Adds quote, further details)
June 28 Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB):
* Asturias Retail and Leisure Socimi to list on Spain's alternative market MAB on July 1
* Asturias Retail and Leisure Socimi listing reference price set to 19.15 euro per share and total value set to 95.8 million euros ($105.9 million)
Source text: bit.ly/297VRGL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prosecutors look into Boerse-LSE talks before purchase (Adds quote, further details)
ATHENS, Feb 2 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 200 million euros to 46.3 billion euros ($49.98 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.
* Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year: