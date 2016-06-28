June 28 Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Says its unit has commenced a private placement offering in Canada of Canadian dollar-denominated senior note

* Intends to use net proceeds of this offering to partially fund previously announced acquisition from Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV

* Intends to raise additional debt financing in international markets to finance remaining amounts necessary for the acquisition