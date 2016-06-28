June 28 Mercialys SA :
* 70 pct of a redeveloped asset in Rennes and the Anglet
site sold to an OPPCI investment fund subsidiary of Schroder
European Real Estate Investment Trust
* Transaction is based on a 100 pct valuation of these
assets for 61.8 million euros ($68.26 million) (including
transfer taxes), delivering an exit rate of 5.0 pct
* 3.1 million euros of full-year rent generated by these
assets
* Overall IRR on this operation represents 9.0 pct
