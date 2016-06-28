June 28 NL Financial Investments:

* Says agreement has been reached to sell Propertize B.V. to a consortium consisting of Lone Star and JP Morgan for 895.3 million euros ($989.04 million)

* Says a limited part of the purchase price (22.5 million euros) is conditional

* Says Dutch minister of finance today informed Dutch parliament on this sale and purchase agreement Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9052 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)