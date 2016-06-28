BRIEF-3I says on track to deliver 7.55 p/shr for FY 2017
* Company is on track to deliver its target dividend of 7.55 pence per share for FY 2017.
June 28 Wendel SE :
* Has signed an agreement to acquire 40 pct of capital of SGI Africa, alongside CFAO Group
* Will gradually invest, through Oranje-Nassau Développement, up to 120 million euros ($132.56 million) in SGI Africa over next few years
* Povided certain customary conditions are met, Wendel will make an initial investment in SGI Africa of around 25 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9052 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aims for ROTE of between 9-11 pct in 2018 (Adds details, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.