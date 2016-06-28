June 28 Wendel SE :

* Has signed an agreement to acquire 40 pct of capital of SGI Africa, alongside CFAO Group

* Will gradually invest, through Oranje-Nassau Développement, up to 120 million euros ($132.56 million) in SGI Africa over next few years

* Povided certain customary conditions are met, Wendel will make an initial investment in SGI Africa of around 25 million euros