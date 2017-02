June 28 Nikkei:

* Pola Orbis Holdings likely to generate about 12 bln yen ($117 mln) in operating profit for six months ending thursday, up around 30% on the year - Nikkei

* Pola Orbis Holdings sales are seen rising 6% to around 106 billion yen for the six months ending thursday - Nikkei