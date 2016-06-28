BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings reported NAV of $18.15 per share as of Jan. 31
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
June 28 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
* Crombie REIT announces unitholder meeting voting results for $418 million transaction with Sobeys
* Acquisition remains subject to certain conditions and is expected to close before end of June 2016
* Says approval of deal by 99.60% of votes cast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.