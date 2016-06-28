June 28 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

* Crombie REIT announces unitholder meeting voting results for $418 million transaction with Sobeys

* Acquisition remains subject to certain conditions and is expected to close before end of June 2016

* Says approval of deal by 99.60% of votes cast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)